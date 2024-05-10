Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ex Diplomat And BJP Nominee Taranjit Sandhu Declares Assets Worth Rs 39.92 Crore

He has declared that he has not been convicted in any criminal case (File)

BJP candidate from the Amritsar seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday declared total assets worth Rs 39.92 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

Mr Sandhu, 61, on Friday filed his nomination papers in Amritsar for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

According to his affidavit, Mr Sandhu declared moveable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife to be Rs 10.88 crore and 29.04 crore, respectively.

Mr Sandhu has declared Rs 1.10 lakh cash in hand, while his spouse Reenat Sandhu has Rs 20,000 cash in hand, as per his affidavit.

Mr Sandhu does not have any vehicle in his name. He has gold ornaments worth Rs 3.31 lakh while his spouse has gold jewellery worth Rs 29.81 lakh.

He has declared that he has not been convicted in any criminal case.

Among his immovable assets, Mr Sandhu owns agricultural land in Amritsar and residential properties in Amritsar, Gurugram, and Delhi.

Mr Sandhu has shown his profession as politician and a former IFS, while his spouse is currently serving as Indian ambassador to Netherlands.

He did his MA in international relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi in 1984.

The former Indian Ambassador to the US is the grandson of Teja Singh Samundri, who was one of the founding members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and who played an important role in the gurdwara reform movement.

Mr Sandhu's father Bishan Singh Samundari was the principal of Khalsa College, Amritsar, and the first Vice Chancellor of the Guru Nanak Dev University.

