Elections 2019: Madhya Pradesh Man Heads To Vote Right After Father's Funeral

In Madhya Pradesh, the man came to vote in Chhatarpur after completing last rites of his father.

His picture shared on Twitter by news agency ANI inspired many.

"Brilliant. Such a person strengthens our democracy," tweeted a user. "Salute you, brother," commented another.

Earlier, a 105-year-old woman came to vote in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand where the voting is currently underway. Carrying her on his shoulder, her son walked her till the polling booth inspiring many.

Voting for phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will is being held today where 656 candidates are contesting for 51 seats in 7 states.

The seven states where voting is taking place are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha, who is wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, and parliamentarian Rajiv Pratap Rudy are among the prominent candidates in Phase 5 elections.

