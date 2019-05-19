Farhan Akhtar Tweets 'SayNoToPragya'. Twitter Says You Are A Phase Late

Farhan Akhtar's appeal, however, is a few days late, as was also pointed out by several Twitter users.

In every phase of voting, actors and celebrities have encouraged people to go out and exercise their franchise. Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar today went a step further, asking the "electorate of Bhopal" to not vote for the BJP candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur, who sparked a row by praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as Nathuram Godse.

The actor's appeal, however, is a few days late, as was pointed out by several Twitter users. Bhopal had already voted in the sixth phase on May 12.

Many on the social media platform mocked Farhan Akhtar over his tweet.

"Sir, You are a bit late. Elections were held on 12th in Bhopal. Anyways you can appeal the voters of Punjab to save their city from another Sikh genocide," tweeted on user.

"Change your internet connection. Your tweets are taking 10 days to be published," said another.

The actor, referring to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, where an estimated 3,000 people died in what was one of the world's worst industrial disasters, warned voters against Pragya Thakur's candidature. "Dear electorate of Bhopal, it's time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.

Pragya Thakur is contesting the Lok Sabha polls against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who took up the race for Bhopal on a dare from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Pragya Thakur has made a flurry of controversial remarks since she was picked by the BJP to contest the national election. Her latest comment, praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot" drew condemnation not just from the opposition, but from the BJP and its allies.

Last month, Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said that Mumbai terror attacks hero Hemant Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him. Hemant Karkare was the first investigator in the Malegaon blasts case.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.