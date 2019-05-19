Lok Sabha Polls: 'Condemnable...' Bihar CM Reacts To Pragya Thakur's Godse Comment

Lok Sabha Polls: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar voted from Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today criticised BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur for her comment that Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a "deshbhakt (patriot)". The Chief Minister described Pragya Thakur's statement as "condemnable" and that comments like these should not be tolerated.

"It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement," Nitish Kumar was quoted by news agency ANI.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on BJP Sadhvi Pragya Singh's statement 'Godse is patriot': It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement. pic.twitter.com/QvCwALtRdT — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Pragya Thakur made her "deshbhakt" comment in response to a remark by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who had said, "Godse, the first extremist of independent India, was a Hindu".

It sparked an avalanche of criticism from the opposition and forced the BJP into damage control mode, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighing in on the issue.

PM Modi issued a stern rebuke to Pragya Thakur, who is the BJP candidate for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, and said he could "never forgive" her for "insulting Bapu".

She was also criticised by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, whose tweet warned the country it risked "becoming the Taliban" and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who said people like Pragya Thakur were "killing the soul of India".

Pragya Thakur finally apologised, tweeting: "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. My statement was absolutely wrong. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi"

Mr Kumar, who this morning voted from Patna, earlier also criticised the Election Commission for allowing a "huge gap between two phases" of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The elections should wrap up early so that it is convenient for voters. It's very hot," Mr Kumar said. "Elections should not be held over such a long duration. There was a long gap between each phase of voting.

Voters across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh will decide the fate of as many as 918 candidates in the final phase of the elections.

The BJP has the most at stake in this phase, having won 30 of these seats in the 2014 polls.

