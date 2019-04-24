Lok Sabha Polls 2019: BJP Lawmaker Udit Raj, Dropped From Candidates' List, Joins Congress

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Udit Raj with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Udit Raj, denied a ticket by his party BJP to contest the national election from Delhi, surfaced within a day alongside Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a photo tweeted by the Congress, along with the message that he had joined the party.

"Congress President @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri Udit Raj into the Congress party," the party tweeted.

Udit Raj told reporters: "I always opposed the BJP's policies."

The speed at which Udit Raj switched parties reflected in the fact that the prefix "Chowkidar" was still on his Twitter handle - the hallmark of every BJP account including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's - when the Congress made the announcement.

The BJP dropped Udit Raj as a candidate and replaced him with singer-politician Hans Raj Hans in the North West Delhi constituency yesterday.

Udit Raj, a Dalit activist, had won from the seat in 2014.

In a pinned tweet, he had threatened to say "goodbye to the party (BJP)" if he was not picked as a candidate.

"I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party," he tweeted. "I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal. I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself."

Later, Udit Raj told NDTV: "Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal had warned me."

Udit Raj merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP in February 2014, just before the election in which the party swept to power. All seven BJP candidates in Delhi won, including Udit Raj.

On Monday night, Mr Raj went to the Delhi BJP office in central Delhi with supporters and raised slogans.

The upset leader told NDTV he regretted joining the BJP. "I regret merging my party with the BJP, only to be treated like this now. "Rahul Gandhi had met me in parliament and said I am the right person in the wrong party. (Aam Aadmi Party chief) Arvind Kejriwal called me this morning and reminded me of our conversations four months ago and had warned I won't be given a ticket. I regret having not listened to all of them," Mr Raj said.

"I am not leaving the party, the party seems to have left me," said the former Indian revenue Service officer who is among the top campaigners of Dalit rights in the country.

