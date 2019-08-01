Lok Sabha Passes Amendments To Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the liquidation of a company is not the sole agenda of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

All India | | Updated: August 01, 2019 16:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lok Sabha Passes Amendments To Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with the government asserting that the spirit behind the law is not to allow companies to die.

Rajya Sabha has already passed the bill and with its passage in the lower house, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is set to be amended.

Responding to the debate on the bill, Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the liquidation of a company is not the sole agenda of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

As many as seven sections of the Code are to be amended. Once the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) begins, it has to be completed in 330 days, including litigation stages and judicial process, the minister said, citing proposed amendments. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)Lok SabhaNirmala Sitharaman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ZomatoKulbhushan JadhavKuldeep SengarUnnaoPost OfficeDelhi MetroPrithvi ShawRanveer SinghFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProSamsung A80Breastfeeding WeekZomato App

................................ Advertisement ................................