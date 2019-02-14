Lok Sabha Passed 205 Bills In Five Years: Sumitra Mahajan

Sumitra Mahajan was elected as Speaker on June 6, 2014 after PM Modi took over the reins.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday expressed her satisfaction over the performance of the 16th Lok Sabha, as its sitting came to an end on the last day of the Budget Session, saying the House passed 205 of the 219 Bills introduced during the entire period.

In her valedictory speech, she said that in the last five years since June 2014, the House had a total of 331 sittings of 1,612 hours, out of which 422 hours went in vain due to disruptions.

She thanked the members for their cooperation in smooth conduct of the House and also expressed her regret, if her words or rulings hurt their sentiments.

She also asked all the members to impartially introspect whether they lived up to the expectations of people whom they represented.

"In the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha, it is time that we introspect whether we have lived up to the expectation of the people during the last five years. What we have achieved and what still needs to be done. We should do an impartial analysis," Ms Mahajan said wishing good luck to the members for the ensuing general elections.

She said the major legislations passed in the Lok Sabha include Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Bill, 2015; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Bill, 2015; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2016; Constitution (One Hundred and First Amendment) Bill, 2016 regarding introduction of the Goods and Services Tax.

The other Bills include Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017; Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016; Mental Healthcare Bill, 2017; Constitution (One Hundred and Second Amendment) Bill, 2018 regarding constitution of the National Commission for Backward Classes under the newly inserted article 338 B of the Constitution; Fugitive Economic Offender Bill, 2018; Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Bill.