Lok Sabha MP Receives Death Threat On Phone: Maharashtra Police

Lok Sabha MP Naveet Rana allegedly recieved death threat on phone, said police. Maharashtra police have registered a case against the accused.

The accused has been identified as Vitthal Ra.

Police said that a case has been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

"A case has been registered under sections 504, 506 (b) of the IPC for threatening to kill Amravati MP Navneet Rana. The accused used the mobile phone to threaten the MP," police said.

Vinod Guhe who is the Private secretary of Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, lodged a police complaint in this regard.

Further investigation is underway.

