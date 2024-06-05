At Just 25, These Candidates Set To Become India's Youngest MPs

Lok Sabha election results were declared yesterday

At 25, at least four candidates are set to become the youngest members of Parliament (MPs) after winning the Lok Sabha elections, results of which were declared yesterday. Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj fought on Samajwadi Party's ticket, while Shambhavi Choudhary and Sanjana Jatav were fielded by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Congress respectively.

Meet The 4 Youngest MPs

Shambhavi Choudhary

Shambhavi Choudhary is the daughter of Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar.

She won from the Samastipur constituency after defeating her nearest rival - Sunny Hazari of Congress - by a comfortab;le margin. Sunny Hazari is the son of JD(U) minister Maheshwar Hazari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised Shambhavi as the youngest NDA candidate while addressing a campaign rally.

Sanjana Jatav

Sanjana Jatav won from the Bharatpur constituency in Rajasthan. The 25-year-old defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli by a margin of 51,983 votes.

She had also fought the 2023 Assemby elections but lost to BJP's Ramesh Khedi by just 409 votes. Sanjana is married to Kaptan Singh - a Rajasthan police constable.

Pushpendra and Priya Saroj

Pushpendra Saroj entered the political battlefield as a SP candidate from the Kaushambi parliamentary seat - previously held by the BJP. He won by defeating sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a margin of 103,944 votes.

Pushpendra is the son of five-time MLA and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Inderjit Saroj.

Priya Saroj won from the Machhlishahr seat by a margin of 35,850 votes. She had been pitted against sitting BJP MP Bholanath. Priya is the daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj.