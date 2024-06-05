What Tejashwi Yadav Said On His Viral Pic With Nitish Kumar On Same Flight

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were seen flying in the same plane to Delhi.

Reacting to his viral picture with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday that both of them greeted each other and Nitish called him to sit with him.

"We greeted each other, I was allotted the seat behind him but he saw me and called me to sit with him," Tejashwi said.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders from the NDA and INDIA bloc landed in Delhi today to attend their respective meetings.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu were among the NDA leaders flying to Delhi.

Coincidentally, Nitish Kumar and his former INDIA ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were seen flying in the same plane to Delhi.

After the NDA meeting, the alliance leaders unanimously elected Narendra Modi as their leader in the proposal passed by the leaders of the NDA in Delhi.

The participation of Mr Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government.

INDIA bloc meeting is currently underway at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

The BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

"The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

