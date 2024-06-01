Exit Poll 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

The results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on Tuesday

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 comes to an end with the voting in the seventh and final phase today, June 1.

Polling for 57 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are underway in the last phase. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. With this, the voting for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies for the general election 2024 will conclude.

The voting for Lok Sabha elections began with the first phase on April 19, followed by different phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.

Ahead of the counting of votes, all eyes will be on the exit poll results, which are expected to be released late evening on Saturday after the conclusion of the voting in the final phase.

Warning: The exit polls do not always get it right. They have been way off the mark in the past.

Exit Polls 2024: Date And Time

TV channels and websites will broadcast exit poll data on June 1 after 6.30 PM.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls till the conclusion of the voting process. In March, the Election Commission issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7 AM on April 19 and 6:30 PM on June 1.

Where To Watch Exit Poll Results

For more highlights, you can follow NDTV's live blog.