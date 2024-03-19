Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Yadav-Dominated Azamgarh Seat Faces Another Test

Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, historically dominated by Yadavs, has been a pivotal battleground

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, historically dominated by Yadavs, has been a pivotal battleground in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. In 1952, Algu Rai Shastri of the Congress became the first MP from the constituency. Since 1984, the Congress has struggled to regain its foothold, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) dominating the seat alternatively.

Azamgarh KYC

Electoral Composition

With an 86 per cent rural and 14 per cent urban electorate, Azamgarh reflects a predominantly rural landscape. The constituency comprises a significant Scheduled Caste population of 25.1 per cent and a substantial Muslim demographic of 15 per cent, alongside a Hindu majority of 80 per cent.

Azamgarh MP

Key Candidates

Yadavs hold significant sway in Azamgarh, with 14 out of 19 MPs elected from the community. Notably, Ramakant Yadav made history by winning on the tickets of the Samajwadi Party, BSP, and BJP from 1996 to 2009. Ram Naresh Yadav, former chief minister of UP and governor of Madhya Pradesh, won in 1977 as Janata Party candidate.

Mulayam Singh contested from the seat in 2014, amid a "Modi Wave", and defeated the incumbent MP, the BJP's Ramakant Yadav, by a margin of 63,000 votes. Similarly in 2019, his son Akhilesh Yadav beat the BJP candidate and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, with a margin of 2.6 lakh votes.

Another notable MP from Azamgarh is Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, who held the seat twice as BSP MP. Initially elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1980 from Haldwani as a member of the Indira Congress, Akbar Ahmad was a close associate of Sanjay Gandhi, earning the nickname 'Dumpy' within his circle. Due to the rivalry between Rajiv Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi's factions after Sanjay Gandhi's death, Dumpy was suspended from the Congress in 1982. Subsequently, he became the convenor of Maneka Gandhi's Sanjay Vichar Manch. In 1987, Dumpy was re-elected to the UP assembly in a by-election from Kashipur assembly constituency, defeating Congress candidate Ammar Rizvi.

Azamgarh Turnout

Recent Elections

In 2022, Akhilesh Yadav vacated the seat to contest the state elections, leading to a by-election. The BJP fielded Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav against Dharmendra Yadav of SP, Akhilesh's cousin. Dinesh secured a narrow victory, reflecting the fierce competition in the region.

Azamgarh Trivia

Current Scenario

For the upcoming elections, the Samajwadi Party, in alliance with the Congress, has nominated Dharmendra Yadav to contest against Dinesh Lal Maurya, the incumbent MP from BJP.