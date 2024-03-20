Who Is Mahendra Nagar, Samajwadi Party Candidate From Gautam Buddh Nagar

Mahendra Nagar forayed into politics with Congress way back in 1999. In 2006, he became the district president of the Gautam Budh Nagar, a post he served until 2016.

After spending over two decades in Congress, Mahendra Nagar joined the Samajwadi Party in 2022. Mr Nagar comes from Milakh Lachhi village in Greater Noida and belongs to the Gujjar community.

Mahendra Nagar is a well-known paediatrician and runs the Nagar Hospital located in Lohia Nagar, Ghaziabad. He completed his MBBS in 1983 followed by DCH (paediatrics) in 1986.

In the Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, Mr Nagar will be taking on Mahesh Sharma, the two-time MP. Mahesh Sharma won the seat both in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He lost the seat to Bahujan Samaj Party's Surendra Singh Nagar in 2009.