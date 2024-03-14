Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Puri, A Temple City, Turns Into Political Battlefield

Puri Temple

Temple City Turns Political Battleground

Puri, the famous temple city in Odisha known for the Jagannath Temple, is once again set to see a fierce electoral battle as the Lok Sabha elections approach. With its deep-rooted religious significance and historical political dynamics, Puri remains at the forefront of political discussions, drawing attention from across the nation.

Puri KYC

Previous Election Recap

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Puri saw a closely contested battle between Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Pinaki Mishra and BJP's Sambit Patra. With a staggering 72 per cent voter turnout, Pinaki Mishra won 5,38,321 votes, narrowly defeating Sambit Patra, who got 5,26,607 votes, marking a margin of just 11,714 votes. This was a significant challenge to the BJD's grip in the constituency.

Puri MP

Political Landscape

The Puri constituency has been a stronghold of the BJD for over two decades, boasting a voter base of more than 15.5 lakh, predominantly Hindus as they comprise 96 per cent of the population. Religious sentiments hold considerable sway in electoral dynamics here. Additionally, the presence of a substantial Brahmin voter base adds complexity to the political equation. Both the BJD and the BJP had strategically fielded Brahmin candidates in the previous elections, underscoring the significance of caste dynamics in the region.

Puri Vote

Election Timing and Significance

The Election Commission's announcement of the dates on March 10, 2024, has set the stage for another intense electoral battle in Puri. The outcome of the contest in this constituency holds significance beyond regional boundaries.

Puri Trivia

Current MP and Historical Context

Supreme Court lawyer Pinaki Mishra has served as an MP from Puri since 2009. Only in the 2019 election he won by a wafer thin margin against the BJP's Sambit Patra. It can no longer be said this constituency is a BJD stronghold since for it to be a stronghold, Sambit Patra wouldn't have inched much closer to the BJD leader's winning margin.