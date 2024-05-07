Lok Sabha Election 2024 3rd Phase Voting:'Now They Can't Talk About Muslim League Or Mangalsutra': Bhupesh Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mocked the BJP today, saying the party has forgotten about its 400-plus aspiration after the first two phases of election. "After Phase 3, they are in a tight corner," he added.

Talking to NDTV after casting his vote in the third phase of election, Mr Baghel said, "After the first 2 phases they forgot about crossing 400. So now they are talking about Muslim League and mangalsutra and cattle".

"Now they can't even talk about that," added Mr Baghel, who lost his state to the BJP last year.

The Phase 3 of the election mostly covers areas that are part of the BJP stronghold, including Gujarat and the three states the party wrested from the Congress last year.