Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Candidates With Zero And Lowest Assets

There are 10 candidates in the first phase of elections that have declared zero assets.

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches, we see a striking contrast in the financial status of candidates. Recent findings by the private election monitoring group, the Association for Democratic Rights, reveal that one in every three candidates is a crorepati, while some have declared zero assets.

The candidates with zero assets:

S. no Name Party Constituency Movable Assets (in ₹) Immovable assets (in ₹) Total assets (in ₹) 1 Arvind Shivaji Tandekar IND Ramtec (SC) 0 0 0 2 Kivinsuka Virendra Suryavanshi Desh Janhit Party Nagpur 0 0 0 3 Devendran R IND Chennai South 0 0 0 4 Vijayan K All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Arakkonam 0 0 0 5 Pp Jayaprakash IND Vellore 0 0 0 6 Albert Francis Xavier S IND Krishnagiri 0 0 0 7 Sathiyaraj. N IND Villupuram (SC) 0 0 0 8 Gunasekaran. K IND Villupuram (SC) 0 0 0 9 R. Anbin Amudhan IND Tiruchirappalli 0 0 0 10 Suresh IND Tirunelveli 0 0 0

Candidates with lowest assets:

S. no Name Party Constituency Movable Assets (in ₹) Immovable assets (in ₹) Total assets (in ₹) 1 Ponraj K IND Thoothukkudi 320 0 320 2 Kartik Gendlalji Doke IND Ramtek (SC) 500 0 500 3 Suriyamuthu IND Chennai North 500 0 500 4 G Dhamodharan IND Arani 1000 0 1000 5 J. Sebastin SUCI C Chennai North 1500 0 1500 6 S Sathish Kumar IND Puducherry 2000 0 2000 7 Suresh K IND Dindigul 2000 0 2000 8 Palanisamy K IND Dindigul 2000 0 2000 9 P. Govindarasu IND Tiruchirappalli 2000 0 2000 10 Krishnan S IND Thoothukkudi 3500 0 3500

When it comes to wealth, there are 450 crorepati candidates in the first phase, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having 69 such candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each.

Among these, AIADMK candidates have the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore.