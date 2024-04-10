Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Candidates With Zero And Lowest Assets

Recent findings by the Association for Democratic Rights reveal that one in every three candidates is a crorepati, while some have declared zero assets.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Candidates With Zero And Lowest Assets

There are 10 candidates in the first phase of elections that have declared zero assets.

As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches, we see a striking contrast in the financial status of candidates. Recent findings by the private election monitoring group, the Association for Democratic Rights, reveal that one in every three candidates is a crorepati, while some have declared zero assets.

The candidates with zero assets:

S. no

Name

Party

Constituency

Movable Assets (in ₹)

Immovable assets (in ₹)

Total assets (in ₹)

1

Arvind Shivaji Tandekar

IND

Ramtec (SC)

0

0

0

2

Kivinsuka Virendra Suryavanshi

Desh Janhit Party

Nagpur

0

0

0

3

Devendran R

IND

Chennai South

0

0

0

4

Vijayan K

All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam

Arakkonam

0

0

0

5

Pp Jayaprakash

IND

Vellore

0

0

0

6

Albert Francis Xavier S

IND

Krishnagiri

0

0

0

7

Sathiyaraj. N

IND

Villupuram (SC)

0

0

0

8

Gunasekaran. K

IND

Villupuram (SC)

0

0

0

9

R. Anbin Amudhan

IND

Tiruchirappalli

0

0

0

10

 Suresh

IND

Tirunelveli

0

0

0

Candidates with lowest assets:

S. no

Name

Party

Constituency

Movable Assets (in ₹)

Immovable assets (in ₹)

Total assets (in ₹)

1

Ponraj K

IND

Thoothukkudi

320

0

320

2

Kartik Gendlalji Doke

IND

Ramtek (SC)

500

0

500

3

Suriyamuthu

IND

Chennai North

500

0

500

4

G Dhamodharan

IND

Arani

1000

0

1000

5

J. Sebastin

SUCI C

Chennai North

1500

0

1500

6

S Sathish Kumar

IND

Puducherry

2000

0

2000

7

Suresh K

IND

Dindigul

2000

0

2000

8

Palanisamy K

IND

Dindigul

2000

0

2000

9

P. Govindarasu

IND

Tiruchirappalli

2000

0

2000

10

Krishnan S

IND

Thoothukkudi

3500

0

3500

When it comes to wealth, there are 450 crorepati candidates in the first phase, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having 69 such candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each. 

Among these, AIADMK candidates have the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore. 

Also Read

.