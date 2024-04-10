Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Candidates With Zero And Lowest Assets

There are 10 candidates in the first phase of elections that have declared zero assets.
As the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections approaches, we see a striking contrast in the financial status of candidates. Recent findings by the private election monitoring group, the Association for Democratic Rights, reveal that one in every three candidates is a crorepati, while some have declared zero assets.
The candidates with zero assets:
S. no
Name
Party
Constituency
Movable Assets (in ₹)
Immovable assets (in ₹)
Total assets (in ₹)
1
Arvind Shivaji Tandekar
IND
Ramtec (SC)
0
0
0
2
Kivinsuka Virendra Suryavanshi
Desh Janhit Party
Nagpur
0
0
0
3
Devendran R
IND
Chennai South
0
0
0
4
Vijayan K
All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam
Arakkonam
0
0
0
5
Pp Jayaprakash
IND
Vellore
0
0
0
6
Albert Francis Xavier S
IND
Krishnagiri
0
0
0
7
Sathiyaraj. N
IND
Villupuram (SC)
0
0
0
8
Gunasekaran. K
IND
Villupuram (SC)
0
0
0
9
R. Anbin Amudhan
IND
Tiruchirappalli
0
0
0
10
Suresh
IND
Tirunelveli
0
0
0
Candidates with lowest assets:
S. no
Name
Party
Constituency
Movable Assets (in ₹)
Immovable assets (in ₹)
Total assets (in ₹)
1
Ponraj K
IND
Thoothukkudi
320
0
320
2
Kartik Gendlalji Doke
IND
Ramtek (SC)
500
0
500
3
Suriyamuthu
IND
Chennai North
500
0
500
4
G Dhamodharan
IND
Arani
1000
0
1000
5
J. Sebastin
SUCI C
Chennai North
1500
0
1500
6
S Sathish Kumar
IND
Puducherry
2000
0
2000
7
Suresh K
IND
Dindigul
2000
0
2000
8
Palanisamy K
IND
Dindigul
2000
0
2000
9
P. Govindarasu
IND
Tiruchirappalli
2000
0
2000
10
Krishnan S
IND
Thoothukkudi
3500
0
3500
When it comes to wealth, there are 450 crorepati candidates in the first phase, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) having 69 such candidates, followed by the Congress with 49, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 35, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) with 21, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 18, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 4 each.
Among these, AIADMK candidates have the highest average assets at ₹35.61 crore, followed by DMK with ₹31.22 crore, Congress with ₹27.79 crore, and BJP with ₹22.37 crore.