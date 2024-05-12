"Our Governance Model Did Well, But Congress, Left...": PM To NDTV At Rally

Gathering at a public meeting addressed by PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told NDTV the model of governance shown by the BJP has been appreciated by people across the length and breadth of the nation.

During campaigning in Bihar, he told NDTV the nation has seen how the Congress, the Left, and their coalitions have fared poorly compared to the governance model followed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under his leadership.

"The BJP has given the country a governance model. The country has seen the Congress model, the Left model, the coalition model and the BJP-led NDA with complete majority. This is a dynamic, decisive and risk-taking government, and we are marching ahead on that," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's roadshow in Patna saw a massive crowd turning up to greet him. Standing atop a vehicle, modelled as a chariot, PM Modi was seen waving at a sea of people gathered on both sides of the road.

The 2.5-km long roadshow that began at 7.15 pm from Bhattacharya Road-Pirmuhani crossing ended at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan.

PM Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and BJP candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Ravi Shankar Prasad.

PM Modi will stay the night at the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Takht Harmandir, the famous Sikh shrine, situated in the old city area, where Guru Gobind Singh was born and spent his childhood.

Later in the day, he will address three election rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Saran.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. Lalu Yadav's RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, have announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 seats. . The Congress will contest nine seats, followed by CPI(ML) 3 and CPI and CPI(M) one each.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats, respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has got five seats and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.