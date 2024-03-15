Poll Body To Announce Lok Sabha Election Dates Tomorrow: Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force from the time dates are announced.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. The Election Commission of India in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that a press conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for upcoming General Elections and some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force from the time the dates are announced.

The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha Election:

Mar 15, 2024 14:16 (IST)
The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir finds itself at the centre of a fierce political battle in the culturally diverse landscape of this northern state. This constituency has contrasting demographics and shows historical voting patterns. Read more

Mar 15, 2024 14:16 (IST)
Srinagar, the picturesque summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is not just a scenic marvel but also a cradle of political legacies. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the spotlight once again falls on this historic constituency, where politics intertwines with the region's rich cultural tapestry. Read more

Mar 15, 2024 13:26 (IST)
Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Mar 15, 2024 13:26 (IST)
  • Earlier on Wednesady, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.
  • The long wait for Jammu and Kashmir seems to have come to an end as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering holding simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
Mar 15, 2024 13:25 (IST)
The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Mar 15, 2024 13:24 (IST)
Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow
.