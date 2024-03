Dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election will be announced at 3 pm Saturday, the Election Commission of India said this afternoon. The ECI posted a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced.

The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.