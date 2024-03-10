Controversial Entry, Abrupt Exit: Arun Goel's Election Commission Stint

Arun Goel resigned as the Election Commissioner just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Arun Goel stirred up a row yesterday when he abruptly resigned from the Election Commission just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His exit has left the three-member Election Commission of India with only one office-bearer - Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

While he stated "personal reasons" in his resignation letter, sources have told NDTV that differences with the CEC could have prompted the exit.

The sudden announcement has ignited a political firestorm, with the Congress asserting that Mr Goel's departure is indicative of the government's reluctance to ensure a "free and fair election."

But this is not the first time that Arun Goel has made the headlines.

Arun Goel, a 1985-batch IAS officer, took voluntary retirement on November 18, 2022. Merely a day later, he assumed the role of Election Commissioner, a post which had been lying vacant for six months. At the time of his retirement from IAS, he was serving as the secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging Mr Goel's appointment, arguing that it was arbitrary and undermined the institutional integrity and independence of the Election Commission of India. ADR contended that Mr Goel's foresight in seeking voluntary retirement ahead of his appointment raised questions about the entire process.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court also raised concerns about the speed of his appointment. The bench questioned the "tearing hurry" with which the Minister of Law and the Prime Minister recommended Mr Goel's name, emphasizing the need for a transparent and deliberate process.

However, in August 2023, the court dismissed the petition, stating that a Constitution bench had previously deliberated on the issue and decided against cancelling the appointment.

The Election Commission was expected to announce the date for the 2024 general elections before March 13, but sources say that Mr Goel's exit might delay the announcement.