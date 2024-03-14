Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Delimitation, Every Vote Crucial In Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency

At present, JKNC's Hasnain Masoodi holds the seat

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir finds itself at the centre of a fierce political battle in the culturally diverse landscape of this northern state. This constituency has contrasting demographics and shows historical voting patterns.

Anantnag KYC

Shifting Political Dynamics

Over the years, the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency has seen the dominance of local leaders such as Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti to intermittent surges by national parties. The political history of this region reflects a tapestry of changing ideological affiliations.

Anantnag MP

BJP's Strategic Moves

The BJP has wasted no time in asserting its presence in the region. With opening polling offices in Anantnag and a flurry of political rallies across south Kashmir, the BJP is making a concerted effort to expand its footprint in traditionally challenging territories.

Anantnag Vote%

Delimitation Commission's Impact

The decision by the Delimitation Commission to merge the Anantnag constituency with Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region has added a new dimension to the electoral landscape. This move, viewed by many as an attempt to penetrate the Kashmir valley, underscores the strategic significance of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in national politics.

Anantnag Trivia

Historical Voting Trends

The electoral history of the constituency reveals a pattern of fluctuating voter preferences. While the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) have enjoyed periods of ascendancy, recent years have seen a surge in support for the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the JKNC.

Current Scenario

At present, JKNC's Hasnain Masoodi holds the seat. The narrowing vote margins in recent years indicate a growing competitiveness, making every vote crucial in determining the future representation of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency in parliament.