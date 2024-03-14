Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Srinagar, A National Conference Fortress, Gupkar Alliance Eyes Win

Out of 13 terms, the JKNC has won 10 times from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency

Srinagar, the picturesque summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is not just a scenic marvel but also a cradle of political legacies. As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the spotlight once again falls on this historic constituency, where politics intertwines with the region's rich cultural tapestry.

Abdullah Dynasty Dominance

At the heart of Srinagar's political saga lies the formidable Abdullah family, synonymous with the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). Farooq Abdullah, scion of this political dynasty and son of Sheikh Abdullah, has emerged as a towering figure in the region's political landscape. Holding the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms, Mr Abdullah's influence resonates deeply among the electorate.

Electoral Dynamics: Numbers Speak Volumes

Delving into the electoral statistics unveils a compelling narrative. With a voter demographic comprising predominantly urban constituents (60 per cent) juxtaposed against a substantial rural base (40 per cent), Srinagar's electorate mirrors a diverse spectrum of voices. Moreover, the constituency boasts a religious composition dominated by Muslims (95 per cent), with Hindus constituting a minority (5 per cent).

Historical Footprints: A Legacy of JKNC

The Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency has been a bastion of the JKNC for a large part of its political journey. Out of 13 terms, the JKNC has won 10 times, proving its entrenched hold over the region's electoral landscape.

Political Milestones and Contenders

Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, the second Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, laid the foundation of the JKNC's dominance in 1967. Subsequent years saw the emergence of other figures such as SA Shamim, Ghulam Mohammad Mir Magami, and Tariq Hameed Karra, each leaving an indelible mark on the constituency's political fabric.

Prominent Son, Political Heir

Farooq Abdullah's tenure is not merely defined by his own accomplishments but also by the legacy of his family. Son of Sheikh Abdullah, the founder of JKNC, Mr Abdullah is deeply entrenched in the region's political ethos. Moreover, as the president of the Gupkar Alliance, his influence extends beyond electoral boundaries.