List Of 102 Lok Sabha Constituencies That Will Go To Polls Tomorrow

The second phase of polling for 89 seats will be held on April 26.

The campaigning for the first phase ended yesterday evening for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories which will go to polls in the first phase tomorrow with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc making a last-gasp effort to woo voters.

Polling will be held in all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1).

Here's a list of 102 constituencies that will go to polls tomorrow.