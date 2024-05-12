'Is He PM Candidate?': Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi Debating PM Modi

The former Congress chief said he was "100 per cent" prepared to take on PM Modi in a debate.

Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter accepted an invitation to debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on crucial election issues. Ms Irani questioned Mr Gandhi's ability to engage in a debate with someone of Prime Minister Modi's stature, given his reluctance to contest in his historical stronghold, Amethi.

The Amethi constituency had been synonymous with the Gandhi family's political legacy, represented by Mr Gandhi since 2004 until his defeat in 2019. The Congress leader last week filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

Responding to Mr Gandhi's challenge for a debate, Ms Irani, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi, said, "Firstly, the person who does not have the courage to contest against a normal BJP worker in his so-called castle, should refrain from boasting. Secondly, who wants to sit at level with PM Modi and have a debate, I want to ask him if is he a PM candidate of the INDI alliance?"

Mr Gandhi welcomed the proposal for a public debate, expressing eagerness for either himself or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to participate. Mr Gandhi's acceptance of the debate invitation came in response to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram, who had extended the invitation in a non-partisan effort to foster informed decision-making among citizens.

Mr Gandhi revealed that both him and Mr Kharge have agreed that such a debate would help people understand "our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice".

"It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly," Gandhi said in his letter replying to the invitation. "Accordingly, either myself or the Congress president would be pleased to participate in such a debate."

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है। pic.twitter.com/YMWWqzBRhE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the prime minister to take part in this dialogue," he added.

The former Congress chief said he was "100 per cent" prepared to take on PM Modi in a debate but claimed the Prime Minister would not agree.