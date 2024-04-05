Hema Malini, BJP's Mathura Candidate, Declares Assets Worth Rs 123 Crore

BJP MP Hema Malini is looking to score a hat-trick

Actor and three-time BJP MP Hema Malini has total assets worth approximately Rs 123 crore, according to her affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Hema Malini will contest the Lok Sabha elections again from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency. She has liabilities worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

In the affidavit, she mentioned acting as her profession, and rent and interest gains as sources of income. The sources of income of her husband and actor Dharmendra Deol, who is a former MP, are earnings from acting, pension, and interests.

Hema Malini won from Mathura in both the 2014 and the 2019 general elections. She is looking for a hat-trick this time.

She has liabilities of approximately Rs 1.4 crore, while her husband's liabilities are at Rs 6.4 crore. His assets are valued at Rs 20 crore.

No criminal case is pending against Hema Malini, according to her affidavit. She holds an honorary PhD from Udaipur's Sir Padampat Singhania University, which she received in 2012.

Hema Malini has Rs 13.5 lakh cash in cash, and Dharmendra Deol has Rs 43 lah cash in hand. Hema Malini owns vehicles worth Rs 61 lakh including Mercedes-Benz, Alcazar, and Maruti EECO. Dharmendra Deol owns a Range Rover, Mahindra Bolero, and a motorcycle.

A day before filing her papers, Hema Malini prayed at Vishram Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river. She told supporters she will work very hard to ensure the Yamuna is cleaned of pollutants.

The last date for filing nominations in Mathura was April 4. This temple city will vote in the second of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Counting is on June 4.