'From Tech To Tanker City': PM Jabs Congress Over Bengaluru Water Crisis

PM Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress over Bengaluru water crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a strong attack on Bengaluru's infrastructure crisis as the result of the Congress's mismanagement of the city.

Referring to the extreme water crisis in parts of Bengaluru that had led to rationing of water and even penalty for using water other than for basic needs, PM Modi in a rally in Bengaluru said, "The Congress government in Karnataka has turned the tech city into a tanker city, and left it to the tanker mafia."

"The Congress is anti-private sector, anti-tax payer, and anti-wealth creator... the (Opposition bloc) INDIA's focus is on Modi, but my focus is on India's development, its global image," he said.

"In these elections, the leaders of INDIA alliance are roaming around with a worn out tape recorder. Meanwhile, Modi and his partners are walking around with their track record, and that's why we have come here in Bengaluru to seek your blessings," PM Modi said.

BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and PC Mohan are candidates from Bangalore South and Central, respectively. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is the candidate from Bangalore North.

In Bangalore Rural, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's son-in-law and cardiologist CN Manjunath is contesting on a BJP ticket as per the arrangement with alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S).

PM Modi held mega rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga last month. On April 14, he addressed a rally in Mysuru, during which he shared the dais with Mr Gowda, and later held a roadshow in the coastal town Mangaluru.

Voting in Karnataka is scheduled in two phases; the first is on April 26, and the second on May 7.