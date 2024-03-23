Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandigarh Constituency - A Bellwether Of Political Eminence

In 2014, amid the Modi wave, actor Kirron Kher won for the BJP from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, a Union Territory serving as the capital of two states, Punjab and Haryana, holds significant political importance as a Lok Sabha constituency. Over the years, the city which is often hailed as India's first planned city, has seen intriguing electoral dynamics, reflecting the diverse socio-political fabric of the region.

Chandigarh KYC

Electorate Composition and Trends

Chandigarh's electorate composition underscores its predominantly urban character, with rural voters constituting a mere 2.8 per cent. The electorate comprises a substantial proportion of Scheduled Castes (SC) voters, accounting for 18.9 per cent, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) representation remains negligible. Religious demographics show a Hindu majority of 80 per cent, followed by a significant Sikh population of 15 per cent.

Chandigarh MP

Historical Electoral Trends

Since its inception in 1967, Chandigarh has seen a varied representation in the Lok Sabha, with the Congress dominating the seat for seven terms. The BJP won four terms, while other parties such as the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Janata Dal, and Janata Party held the seat for one term each.

Chandigarh Turnout

Notable Representatives

Chandigarh has been represented by leaders such as Srichand Goyal, the first MP from the seat in 1967. Jagannath Kaushal is another notable name who served as the 9th Governor of Bihar. Krishan Kant, a freedom fighter, served as Vice President of India and left an indelible mark on Indian politics.

Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress held the seat for the longest time. Mr Bansal served as Railway and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Chandigarh Trivia

Recent Electoral Dynamics

In 2014, amid the Modi wave, actor Kirron Kher won for the BJP, ending Mr Bansal's four-term reign. Ms Kher's association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi bolstered her electoral campaign, leading to a decisive win. Her promise of establishing a film city in Chandigarh garnered significant attention, symbolising her vision for the constituency's development.

Current Scenario and Future Prospects

Ms Kher has maintained her stronghold, securing a comfortable victory margin of 46,970 votes. However, with the recent ascendancy of the AAP in the 2022 assembly elections, in alliance with the Congress, the electoral landscape appears poised for a potential shift. The BJP candidate faces a formidable challenge.