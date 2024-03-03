Bansuri Swaraj Hits Back After AAP Questions BJP Over Her Name On Poll List

Hitting back, Bansuri Swaraj questioned the AAP on its choice of candidate. (FILE)

The AAP on Sunday attacked the BJP for fielding Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, claiming she had represented "anti-national forces" in court, even as she hit back at Delhi's ruling party over its choice of candidate from the seat.

Delhi Minister Atishi said at a press conference that Ms Swaraj -- the daughter of late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj -- should apologise to the people of the country for taking up such cases and also demanded that the party replace her.

"Today, she will go to women in the New Delhi constituency and ask them for votes," Atishi said. She also demanded that the BJP replace Ms Swaraj as its candidate from the constituency.

Hitting back, Ms Swaraj questioned the AAP on its choice of candidate, who was allegedly beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Responding to the AAP's allegations, she said, "I would like to ask the AAP -- why have you fielded a candidate who was beaten up by his own cadre in Rajendra Nagar yesterday (Saturday)?" "They have named a candidate who is not liked by his own party members. They can put allegations against us but people will give them a reply in the elections," she said.

Somnath Bharti, the INDIA bloc candidate from the New Delhi constituency, also demanded that Swaraj and the BJP should "apologise for such a blunder".

During the press conference, Atishi also spoke about outgoing BJP MP Harsh Vardhan's decision to bow out of electoral politics.

Mr Vardhan is known for his honesty and hard work for the country, the people of his parliamentary constituency and his assembly constituency, she said.

"He always raised issues of public interest and spoke for them. I think it has become very clear that just as he was removed from the position of health minister at one time for raising some issues, today, it seems that perhaps his ticket has been cut due to his honesty," she claimed.

Barring North East Delhi, where the BJP has named Manoj Tiwari for a third term, it has fielded new faces from four constituencies -- New Delhi (Swaraj), West Delhi (Kamaljeet Sehrawat), South Delhi (Ramvir Singh Bidhuri) and Chandni Chowk (Praveen Khandelwal).

The BJP is yet to name its candidates for East Delhi -- where MP Gautam Gambhir has said he requested party chief JP Nadda to relieve him of his political duties -- and North West Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)