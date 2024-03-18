Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Baghpat's Political Legacy - Former PM's Stronghold And RLD's Turf

Chaudhary Charan Singh held the Bhagpat seat three times

Baghpat, in Uttar Pradesh's Jat belt, is in the heart of farmer politics. As the Lok Sabha constituency gears up for elections, its rich history comes to the forefront. Since its inception in 1967, Baghpat's politics has revolved around prominent political families and community dynamics.

Baghpat KYC

Jat Dominance and Political Lineage

Baghpat's political landscape is deeply rooted in its Jat-dominated demographics. Over the years, the constituency has predominantly elected representatives from the Jat community. Notably, the Chaudhary family, spearheaded by former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, has left an indelible mark on Baghpat's politics. Chaudhary Charan Singh held the seat three times. His son, Ajit Singh, a former Union Cabinet Minister, followed suit, winning six times.

Baghpat MP

Recent Electoral Trends

However, the family has suffered defeats in recent elections in Baghpat. The family lost in the last two elections - Ajit Singh in 2014 and his son Jayant Chaudhary in 2019. Both father and son lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Baghpat Turnout

Satya Pal Singh's BJP Triumph in Baghpat

The BJP's Satya Pal Singh made headlines with his resounding victory in Baghpat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Facing off against Civil Aviation Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal stalwart Ajit Singh, Singh secured a substantial margin of 2,09,866 votes, marking a significant shift in Baghpat's political landscape. This victory not only solidified Singh's position as a key BJP figure in the region but also underscored the waning influence of the politically powerful dynasty led by Ajit Singh and his father, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Baghpat Trivia

Emergence of New Contenders

As the Singh family steps back from the forefront, new contenders are emerging for the coveted seat. Rajkumar Sangwan, a longstanding RLD loyalist, will contest from a seat that has been with the Chaudhary family for 90 years.

Community Dynamics and Electoral Outlook

Baghpat's electorate, comprising a significant rural majority and a diverse demographic mix, remains a crucial battleground for political parties. It has 70 per cent Hindu and 25 per cent Muslim voters, alongside a substantial Jat population.