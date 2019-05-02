General Elections 2019: With A Kiss And A Selfie, Samajwadi, BSP Bond At Gathbandhan Rally

A sea of BSP's navy blue and the Samajwadi Party's crimson could be seen at the rally in Barabanki.

The alliance of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), bitter rivals for over two decades, is still surprising to political watchers and journalists attending their joint rallies for the national election.

Their legendary acrimony dominated the politics of India's most populous state. Which is why, a kiss seen at a joint rally on Wednesday in support of a Samajwadi Party candidate deserves to be on the list of "sights we thought we'd never see."

A sea of BSP's navy blue and the Samajwadi Party's crimson could be seen at the rally in Barabanki.

A BSP worker wearing an elaborate headpiece with the map of India and the words "Next PM Mayawati" took it upon himself to demonstrate the newfound amity between the parties.

Was the Gathbandhan or alliance working fine, NDTV asked him. "Very good, everyone is together," said the BSP worker, in all-blue clothes.

And without a word, he leaned towards a Samajwadi Party worker and kissed him on the cheek. "This is our love, this is the love between our parties," he said, proceeding to take a selfie with him.

To a question on their decades-old animosity, the Samajwadi Party worker (the recipient of the unexpected kiss), replied: "We have united to defeat the BJP."

As political watchers would say for the kiss, now we have seen everything.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.