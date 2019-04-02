Trinamool Leader Dares Amit Shah To Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Birbhum

Will defeat Amit Shah by five to six lakh votes: Anubrata Mondal chief of Trinamool's Birbhum district

Challenging BJP President Amit Shah to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls from Birbhum constituency, a Trinamool Congress leader has predicted that he would lose by a margin of five-six lakh votes if he contests from there.

Anubrata Mondal, the president of Trinamool's Birbhum district unit, also ridiculed Mr Shah for claiming that the BJP would win 23 seats from the state.

"Why doesn't Amit Shah contest from Birbhum? If he does, I give you my word, we will defeat him by five to six lakh votes," Mondal said on Monday while addressing a rally in Birbhum district.

Dismissing Mr Shah's claim of winning 23 seats from the state, he said: "Is he in his senses or has he lost it!"

Mondal is regarded as Trinamool's strongman in the district. He has landed in controversies time and again for shooting off his mouth. He is also prone to making inciting and provocative comments which have brought him in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

