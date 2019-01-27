Trinamool Congress To Fight Lok Sabha Polls In 14 States

"January 19 was a historic day as all anti-BJP parties united," Derek O'Brien said. (Reuters)

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced that it will fight upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 14 States including Odisha.

Addressing reporters in Bhubaneswar TMC leader Derek O'Brien said: "We are ready to fight elections. The TMC will fight coming Lok Sabha polls in 14 states including Odisha. January 19 was a historic day as all anti-BJP parties united on that day. In 2019, the BJP will be finished."

While talking about West Bengal, the TMC leader said: "In West Bengal, we will fight on 42 Lok Sabha seats."

In December last year, while addressing an event in Mumbai the BJP president Amit Shah had said that the party was aiming to win 23 seats out of the 42 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won only two seats--Asansol and Darjeeling--in the state.