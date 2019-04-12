Top Court To Hear Plea Challenging PM Biopic Ban On April 15

Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in "PM Narendra Modi".

The Supreme Court today agreed to a plea challenging the Election Commission's ban on the release “PM Narendra Modi”, a Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic on April 15. The petition has been filed by producers of the film.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission had banned the screening of the biopic till the end of national elections, saying any such film that serves the purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Earlier, the top court had disposed of the petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic, saying the Election Commission was the right forum to decide the issue.

The Supreme Court had left it to the Election Commission to take a call by saying that since the movie was not certified at that time by the Censor Board, it could not entertain the petition seeking ban on the film.

