Lok Sabha Election 2019 For 1st Phase: A Look At Top Candidates

Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 begins tomorrow, April 11. The voters will choose their representatives on 91 seats in 18 states and two Union Territories. Know about the richest and poorest candidates for first phase elections here. The voting timings are 7 am to 6 pm. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know about the states going for elections in 1st phase and their constituency-wise breakup, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here. Here we have compiled a list of prominent candidates for phase 1 national election. A total of nearly 1300 candidates are contesting for 91 seats.

Here are the top candidates for Lok Sabha Phase 1 elections:

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP's Kiren Rijiju a popular face in Arunachal Pradesh.

In Arunachal Pradesh, top candidates in phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections from BJP in phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections are parliamentarian Kiren Rijiju and state president Tapir Gao. From the Congress, the prominent candidates are former chief minister Nabam Tuki and former state minister James Lowangcha Wanglat. From National People's Party (NPP), an important candidate is Khyoda Apik, the President of Arunachal Christian Forum.

In Andhra Pradesh, top candidates in phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections from BJP are Daggubati Purandeshwari who is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao and Kanna Lakshminarayana, state party president and ex-cabinet minister. From the Congress, the prominent candidates are JD Seelam and Kanumuri Bapiraju. Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminaryanana is an important candidate from the Jana Sena. From the Telugu Desam Party, seven-time sitting parliamentarian and former Central Union Minister from NDA - Ashok Gajapathi Raju; sitting parliamentarians Kesineni Srinivas and Jayadev Galla and actor-turned politician N Sivaprasad. From YSR Congress Party, top candidates are Gorantla Madhav who is former police inspector, sitting parliamentarian YS Avinash Reddy and businessman Prasad V Potluri.

In Assam, prominent candidates in phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections from BJP include Rameshwar Teli who is a young tea tribe leader and Pallab Lochan Das who is a close aide of Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma. Monimadhab Mahanta, former vice president of All Assam Students Union, is an important candidate from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Top candidates from the Congress include Gaurav Gogoi, sitting parliamentarian and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, veteran tea tribe leader Paban Singh Ghatowar and MGVK Bhanu, who is retired IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh and has served Assam for over three decades.

In Bihar, sitting parliamentarian Sushil Kumar Singh from the BJP is an important candidate who is contesting from Aurangabad. Former Chief Minister of the state Jitan Ram Manjhi from Hindustani Awam Morcha - HAM (S), is among the prominent candidates. Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan, sitting parliamentarian and son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is among the top candidate in Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

In Chhattisgarh, heavyweight candidates are BJP's Baidu Ram Kashyap and Deepak Baij, who is a sitting legislator. They both are fighting from Bastar.

In Jammu and Kashmir, sitting parliamentarian Jugal Kishore Sharma is a prominent candidate in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. From the Congress, important candidates include Baramulla Party President Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir and former minister and senior party leader Raman Bhalla. Former State Minister Mohammad Akbar Lone from Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Bhim Singh, president of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) are also top candidates for Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections.

In Maharashtra, Union Ministers Hansraj Ahir and Nitin Gadkari from the BJP and Krupal Balaji Tumane from Shiv Sena are heavyweight candidates for Phase 1 Lok Sabha Elections. From the Congress, Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, Nana Patole and Manikrao Thakre are prominent faces.

In Meghalaya, BJP state vice president Rikman G Momin, three-time legislator Sanbor Shullai are among the top candidates for Phase 1 elections. Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, parliamentarian Vincent H Pala are heavyweight candidates from the Congress. Agatha Sangma, two-time parliamentarian and sister of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is fighting from the National People's Party (NPP) and is a popular face for the Lok Sabha Elections.



In Manipur, BJP's H Shokhopao Mate, Congress' K James and National People's Party's Thangminlien Kipgen are heavyweight candidates from Outer Manipur.

In Mizoram, BJP's Nirupam Chakma, Mizo National Front's (MNF) C Lalrosanga who is former Doordarshan Director General are prominent faces. Among independent candidates are Lalthlamuani who is the first women candidate in the history to fight Mizoram Parliamentary Election and Lalnghinglova Hmar who is a journalist and Mizoram Football Association Honorary Secretary.

In Nagaland, Congress Candidate KL Chishi, who is former Chief Minister of the state and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's Tokheho Yepthomi are heavyweight candidates of Phase 1 Lok Sabha elections.

In Odisha, prominent faces for first phase of national election are Ramesh Chandra Majhi from Biju Janata Dal, Bhakta Charan Das and Saptagiri Ulaka from the Congress and BJP's Basanta Kumar Panda, Jayaram Pangi and Balabhadra Majhi.

In Sikkim, heavyweight candidates are Laten Sherpa from the BJP and Bharat Basnett from the Congress.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is a heavyweight candidate from Telangana.

In Telangana, top candidates for phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections are AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy, Congress richest candidate for phase 1 Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress' Revanth Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar and Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy. From TRS, heavyweight candidates include K Kavitha who is sitting parliamentarian from Nizamabad and daughter of Telengana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, other prominent TRS candidates are B Vinod Kumar, G Nagesh and BB Patil.

In Tripura, prominent candidates are BJP's Pratima Bhoumik, Congress' Subal Bhowmik and CPM's Shankar Prasad Datta.

In Uttar Pradesh, these sitting parliamentarians from the BJP are prominent faces - Raghav Lakhanpal, Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan, Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, Rajendra Agarwal, Dr Satya Pal Singh, VK Singh and Mahesh Sharma. From Bahujan Samajwadi Party or BSP, promient faces are Haji Yaqub Qureishi, Haji Fazl Ur Rehman, Malook Nagar, Haji Mohammed Yakub and Satbir Nagar. Congress party vice president Imran Masood, RLD's Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Tabassum Hasan are some of the popular faces in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttarakhand, BJP's Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Ramesh Pokhrial Nishank, Ajay Tamta, Tirat Singh Rawat and Ajay Bhatt are heavyweight candidates. From Congress, former chief minister Harish Rawat, Manish Khanduri, Pritam Singh and Pradeep Tamta are important faces.

In Bengal, TMC's Paresh Chandra Adhikary and Dasrath Tirkey are heavyweight candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2019 first phase.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, BJP's state party president Vishal Jolly and Congress' state party president Kuldeep Rai Sharma are important candidates.

In Lakshadweep, BJP state party president Abdul Khader Haji, Congress' Hamdullah Sayeed and Nationalist Congress Party'a Mohammed Faizal PP are top candidates for Lok Sabha elections Phase 1.

