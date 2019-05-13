Elections 2019: Sunny Deol Escapes Unhurt after Accident On Gurdaspur Highway

Sunny Deol, was declared the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, days after he joined the party last month.

BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol had a close shave today after the tyre of the vehicle he was traveling in burst on the Amritsar-Gurdaspur national highway.

At least four vehicles in his convoy rammed into each other after the tyre burst. No one was injured in the accident, police said.

The actor-turned-politician's cavalcade was going towards Fatehgarh Churian where he had to campaign, senior police officer said.

"Out of four, one vehicle belonged to a villager; rest other vehicles were part of Mr Deol's cavalcade," said police.

After the accident, Mr Deol resumed his journey.

Mr Deol is pitted against Congress candidate and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.

Sunny Deol, 62, was declared the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, days after he joined the party last month. He is the third member of the family to enter politics. Hema Malini, Sunny Deol's stepmother, is seeking re-election from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Last week, while campaigning in Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol had openly acknowledged that he was in aware about key election issues. "I do not know much about issues like Balakot strikes or India's relations with Pakistan. I am here to serve people; if I win maybe I will have an opinion, right now I don't," he admitted.

Gurdaspur has traditionally been a BJP stronghold. Actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna won the parliamentary seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Congress's Sunil Jakhar won the seat in 2017 by-elections after his death.

