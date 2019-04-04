Smriti Irani On Two-Day Visit To Amethi From Thursday

Smriti Irani is the BJP's candidate for Amethi this time again.

Union Textiles minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will begin on Thursday a two-day visit to Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Party convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh Agrahari, said Ms Irani will be addressing a Kisan Rally in Parshedpur under the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Gandhi had defeated Ms Irani by a margin of over 1.07 lakh votes, retaining the Amethi seat.

