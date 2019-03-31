Congress Will Have To Explain Wayanad Decision: Sitaram Yechury

"This election will decide whether a secular democracy will survive or not," Sitaram Yechury said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today that Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting against Left Democratic Front (LDF) from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency conveys a message which the party will have to explain to the people.

"Coming here and fighting against LDF conveys a message that the Congress will have to decide. Any party can decide which candidate will contest from which seat but what is the message they want to convey, they will have to explain to the people," Mr Yechury said.

Emphasising that priority is to remove BJP, the CPI(M) leader said: "We are very clear, this election is an important one that will decide whether a secular democracy will survive or not. Removing BJP is our priority."

The Congress announced today that Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

In its first list released on March 7, Congress had announced that Rahul will contest from Amethi.

In 2014, BJP's Smriti Irani had given Rahul Gandhi a tough fight in Amethi. While the Congress president bagged 4,08,651 votes, Irani got 3,00,748 votes, thinning the victory margin to just over 1 lakh.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had offered Rahul Gandhi to contest from the state. Earlier, former Chief Minister and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy had requested Rahul to contest from Wayanad constituency.

