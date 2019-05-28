Election 2019

#ResultsWithNDTV

Sponsors

NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
ResultsMPsStatesVotesSeatsPartiesHeavyweightsMapNOTAMore

Elections 2019: Shiv Sena Lawmakers To Take Oath In Marathi

The BJP-led NDA, of which the Shiv Sena is the oldest constituent, is now gearing up for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due in October this year.

All India | | Updated: May 28, 2019 17:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Elections 2019: Shiv Sena Lawmakers To Take Oath In Marathi

Shiv Sena, the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 18 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. (File)


Thane: 

Newly-elected MPs of the Shiv Sena will take oath of the 17th Lok Sabha in Marathi, a party leader has said.

In the just-concluded elections, the party led by Uddhav Thackeray won 18 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena ally, the BJP, won in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"MPs have the choice of language in which they can take oath. We are proud of Marathi language and our land. Moreover, the Shiv Sena was born to protect and promote Marathi. Hence all our MPs will be taking oath in Marathi," Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, said on Monday night.

The BJP-led NDA, of which the Shiv Sena is the oldest constituent, is now gearing up for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due in October this year.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shiv Sena 2019 electionsShiv Sena 2019 Lok Sabha PollsLok Sabha Elections 2019
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Map

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

JharkhandRahul GandhiJapanShashi TharoorNaveen PatnaikKeralaMount EverestLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoFlipkat Sale