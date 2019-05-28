Elections 2019: Shiv Sena Lawmakers To Take Oath In Marathi

Shiv Sena, the party led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 18 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. (File)

Newly-elected MPs of the Shiv Sena will take oath of the 17th Lok Sabha in Marathi, a party leader has said.

In the just-concluded elections, the party led by Uddhav Thackeray won 18 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena ally, the BJP, won in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies.

"MPs have the choice of language in which they can take oath. We are proud of Marathi language and our land. Moreover, the Shiv Sena was born to protect and promote Marathi. Hence all our MPs will be taking oath in Marathi," Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, said on Monday night.

The BJP-led NDA, of which the Shiv Sena is the oldest constituent, is now gearing up for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are due in October this year.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha is likely to start from June 6 and go on till June 15.