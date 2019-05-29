Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Live Updates: Coalition Government In Karnataka Safe, G Parameshwara To NDTV

Nearly a week after election results were announced, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Congress leaders today amid possibility of cabinet reshuffle.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, state minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal and former chief minister Siddaramaiah attended the meet, news agency ANI reported.
While Karnataka Congress is trying to keep its flock together, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit told NDTV today that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is "adamant" on resigning from his post of party president over the election debacle. Congress won just 52 of 542 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha election results 2019
Bengaluru: Meeting underway between Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy,Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Congress State Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal and Former CM Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/AyRwWe4l7P- ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019