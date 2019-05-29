Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Live Updates: Coalition Government In Karnataka Safe, G Parameshwara To NDTV

Coalition Government In Karnataka Safe, G Parameshwara To NDTV

Talking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr G Parameshwara insisted that all would be well, despite open rebellion by some legislators. "The coalition government is very safe. Of course, there is some sort of aberrations but we are safe. KC Venugopal will definitely take stock of the election results and we will see how to go about the future, to build the party in Karnataka," he said. A possibility of cabinet expansion is being discussed, he said.



