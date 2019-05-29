Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results Live Updates: Coalition Government In Karnataka Safe, G Parameshwara To NDTV

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 29, 2019 13:28 IST
Congress won just 52 of 542 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: 

Nearly a week after election results were announced, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Congress leaders today amid possibility of cabinet reshuffle.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, state minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader KC Venugopal and former chief minister Siddaramaiah attended the meet, news agency ANI reported.

While Karnataka Congress is trying to keep its flock together, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit told NDTV today that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is "adamant" on resigning from his post of party president over the election debacle. Congress won just 52 of 542 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha election results 2019


May 29, 2019
13:28 (IST)
Coalition Government In Karnataka Safe, G Parameshwara To NDTV
Talking to NDTV, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr G Parameshwara insisted that all would be well, despite open rebellion by some legislators. "The coalition government is very safe. Of course, there is some sort of aberrations but we are safe. KC Venugopal will definitely take stock of the election results and we will see how to go about the future, to build the party in Karnataka," he said. A possibility of cabinet expansion is being discussed, he said. 

May 29, 2019
13:26 (IST)
Karnataka in-charge KC Venugopal will chair a crucial Congress Legislature Party meet this evening in Bengaluru.

May 29, 2019
13:22 (IST)
Meeting In Karnataka After Poll Debacle
