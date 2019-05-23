Election 2019 Results: BJP Candidate Hema Malini Leads In Mathura

India Election Results 2019: In 2014, Hema Malini defeated RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary. (File)

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, the BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, is leading from the parliamentary seat, early trends suggest. Hema Malini, seeking a second term from Mathura, faces the RLD's Kunwar Narendra Singh, who is the Uttar Pradesh alliance's nominee. The Congress has fielded Mahesh Pathak, an industrialist who contested from Mathura in 1998 and lost.

Mathura, one of the 80 seats in UP, voted in the second phase of national elections.

Hema Malini, whose election campaign got a boost when her actor-husband Dharmendra campaigned for her, insists that she herself had done a lot of work in the past five years.Countering voters who claim they hardly saw their celebrity lawmaker in the past five years, the 70-year-old asserts that she made "250 visits" to her constituency.

In 2014, she defeated RLD MP Jayant Chaudhary by 3.30 lakh votes.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019