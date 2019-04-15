Re-Polling Likely In 2 Booths Of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Seat

Polling for the Inner Manipur constituency is slated to be held on April 18.

Repolling is likely in two booths of Outer Manipur constituency, where unidentified criminals allegedly destroyed EVMs and VVPATs, an official said.

The criminals had entered the polling stations posing as voters, he said.

"Around 1.30 pm on April 11, unidentified men ransacked two booths at Poi and Chingkhai villages, along the India-Myanmar border, breaking some of the machines. They fled the scene even before the security guards could react," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Singh said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incidents and police are looking into it, the CEO said.

"The Election Commission is likely to announce a date for re-polling after it receives necessary reports on the two incidents, he said.

