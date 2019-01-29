Rajnath Singh Calls Mamata Banerjee Over Violence At BJP Rally

Mamata Banerjee's party workers alleged that BJP workers had attacked a local party office. (File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over reports of violence against people who participated in BJP President Amit Shah's rally, officials said.

During the conversation over phone, Rajnath Singh reportedly asked Mamata Banerjee to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

"The Home Minister called up the Chief Minister to express serious concern over the reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally of the BJP president in East Midnapore district, a home ministry official said.

Vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following Amit Shah's rally, party sources said. Reports said three people have been injured though police have not confirmed this yet.

The BJP alleged that buses in which party workers were returning from Amit Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC activists.

The Trinamool Congress on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it