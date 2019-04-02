Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh's Praise For PM Violated Rules: Sources

Kalyan Singh calling for PM Narendra Modi's re-election has violated the rules of his constitutional post

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has violated the rules of his constitutional post by calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election "for the sake of the country", the Election Commission has found, according to sources. The powerful election body is expected to write to President Ram Nath Kovind for action against Kalyan Singh, a BJP veteran who has been Governor since 2014.

Last month, Kalyan Singh, 87, was on camera saying at his hometown Aligarh that PM Modi's re-election is a necessity for the country and the society and every party member should work for it. He made the remarks as he was faced with BJP workers protesting over the party's candidate in Aligarh for the national election this month.

"We are workers of BJP. Going by that, we definitely want the BJP to win. Everyone wants that once more, Modi-ji should become PM. It is necessary for the country and the society that Modi-ji becomes PM," Kalyan Singh had said.

"BJP workers should accept the party's decision," the Rajasthan Governor had advised workers.

When the comments were reported, the Rashtrapati Bhavan or President's office had said that "no one in a constitutional post is permitted to campaign" for anyone. But the President's Office said it could act only if there was a complaint.

The Election Commission asked for a report from the Uttar Pradesh election officer and examined the comments.

In the 1990s, a Governor was forced to resign for violating the poll code by campaigning for his son and voting was also cancelled in the constituency, which was in Madhya Pradesh.

Kalyan Singh is a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and was in power in the state when the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram. His government was dismissed.

Kalyan Singh quit the BJP in 1999 and returned in 2004. In 2014, soon after the BJP came to power, Kalyan Singh was appointed Governor.

Both his son Rajveer Singh and grandson Sandeep Singh are BJP lawmakers.

