'Chinese Products Everywhere': Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM's 'Make In India'

India General Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi also accused PM of running his government for his rich friends

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" slogan, saying that the country's market is instead flooded with products from China. At an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem, he said that the PM has not created jobs for young people and given huge amounts of money to the rich.

"He gave you an empty slogan called Make in India. But wherever we look, we see Made in China products. We want made in India, made in Tamil Nadu products," he said.

Rahul Gandhi added, "If a young Tamil entrepreneur wanted to start a business, he had to knock on the doors of different government offices. Hence, the Congress came up with a new idea in its manifesto for entrepreneurs where if you want to start a new business, you will not have to take permission from any government department for three years."

Moving to GST, the Congress president said," The Gabbar Singh tax comprised five different taxes and a 28 per cent rate. Even weavers had to pay tax if they had to buy thread or material. If voted to power the Congress will give you a real GST, one tax, minimum tax and a simple tax."

At the rally, he hit out at the Prime Minister again for working in favour of his corporate friends and said he runs his government for 15 people. "He takes thousands of crores and gives it to people like Anil Ambani and Adani. But when Tamil farmers protest, he does not have a single word to say."

"PM Modi hugged every single corrupt businessman. He has been seen with Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, but never with a poor person," he said.

