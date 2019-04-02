'Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad Will Help BJP': CPI Leader

Congress on Sunday announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad. (File)

CPI leader PP Suneer on Monday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad seat in the national elections will help the BJP.

Mr Suneer, however, also claimed that the only contest in the region is between the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front.

"They have taken this decision to weaken our national secular democratic movements. This decision of Rahul will not help the Congress. Instead, it will help the BJP," Mr Suneer told ANI.

Asked about Thushar Vellapally - BJP's candidate from Wayanad - Mr Suneer said, "That is not a serious issue. The direct fight is between UDF and LDF."

The Congress on Sunday announced that Mr Gandhi will contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala along with his traditional bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to further strengthen the unity of north and south.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.