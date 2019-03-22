'Seems Rahul Gandhi Can't Wake Up,' Taunts BJP. Congress Responds

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked PM Modi on Twitter (File)

The BJP on Friday took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi after his news conference was deferred, claiming the reason for the delay was his inability to wake up in the morning.

"It seems Rahul Gandhi can't wake up in the morning. Anyway, it's better not to spread lies in the morning," the BJP's official account tweeted.

The Congress press conference that was scheduled for 10:15 am today, was deferred to 1 pm.

As the campaigning for the April-May general election is intensifying, social media has become a major platform for political parties to launch savage attacks at each other. Both-- Mr Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- have been using Twitter extensively to slam each other.

On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi attacked the PM over an unreleased statistical report, as he said, "India's PM is a joke".

Morning, noon or night, we'd be happy to hear ChorChowkidar give a press conference - that is, if he's able to. https://t.co/MUWktR01nY — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2019

"I thought India was producing 450 jobs a day. Turns out Modi's policies destroyed 1 crore jobs in 2018. That's 27,000 jobs lost every single day of 2018. India's PM is a joke," he tweeted.

PM Modi had also written blog, which he shared on Twitter, saying that in 2014, people of the country voted decisively for "honesty over dynasty". He also invoked the 2013 incident in which Mr Gandhi had torn an ordinance brought to protect convicted lawmakers.

"A policy decision taken by no less than the Union Cabinet was torn into pieces by someone who was not a member of any ministry and that too, in a press conference," PM wrote in his blog.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 11; votes will be counted on May 23.

