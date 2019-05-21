Elections 2019: Question Of Third Front Doesn't Arise, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge says Sonia Gandhi has already called the meeting. (File)

Declining to comment on the possibility of a third front formation, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said there is only one front and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take the decision what is to be done.

"I don't want to react on the third front. We are only one front. Rahul Gandhi will take the decision about what is to be done. Sonia Gandhi has already called the meeting. Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned," said Mr Kharge.

Expecting the BJP to fall short of majority considerably, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is convening a meeting of leaders of non-NDA parties on May 23, the day of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in a bid to keep the BJP out of power.

She has reportedly invited leaders of secular parties including NCP chief Sharad Pawa, DMK chief M K Stalin, RJD and TMC for the meeting.

A team of four Congress leaders is said to have been formed for coordinating on the issue, sources said. The team, comprising senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ashok Gehlot, is said to be working on ways to stitch a post-poll coalition of like-minded parties, the sources said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.