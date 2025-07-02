"Try Basic Web Search": Jyotiraditya Scindia Jabs Mallikarjun Kharge Over Digital India

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unleashed a string of data, ranging from BSNL's consecutive profit after 18 years to connecting over 2 lakh gram panchayats with broadband, on social media platform X to counter claims of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Digital India programme.

Mr Scindia suggested Mr Kharge to go check on the web for telecom scams in India which will show activities related to the UPA regime while the present regime is recognised with leadership in technology.

"Mr. @Kharge , let me offer a simple suggestion: try a basic web search for "telecom scams in India". What you'll find is a list featuring Congress/UPA-led crony capitalism at its best!" he said.

The minister said that at present when the world looks at India as a global leader in telecom, 5G, and satellite connectivity, it is the PM Modi government that made it possible, not by doing favours, but by doing reforms and "undoing the mess of the Grand Old Party.

"The Congress' contribution to Digital India has been very clear which is to Scam India and leaving behind a legacy steeped in kleptocracy and institutionalised corruption," Mr Scindia said.

Mr Kharge had alleged that false claims have been made by the ruling government citing several instances, including coverage of villages aimed at under the Bharatnet project, abysmal performance of BSNL despite a financial package of over Rs 3 lakh crore, rise in cyber crimes, weakening of RTI by Data Protection Law in works.

Countering Mr Kharge's allegations, Mr Scindia said that BharatNet is still ongoing and 2.12 lakh Gram Panchayats have already been connected compared to just 58 gram panchayats that were connected under the 10 years of the UPA regime.

He said that when the UPA left office, BSNL was on critical life support - marred by the 2G scam, starved of investment, and systematically sabotaged.

"Today, thanks to targeted reforms and indigenous innovation under PM Modi's leadership, we revived Bharat's national telecom sovereignty. BSNL posted consecutive quarterly net profits, Rs 262 crore in the third quarter and Rs 280 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-2025; first time after 2007 after 18 years!" the minister said.

He said with operating profit growing to Rs 5,395 crore in FY2024-25, BSNL has deployed over 90,100 4G towers that are powered by Atmanirbhar Made-in-India technology.

"The Modi Government invested over Rs 3.2 lakh crore, not as a bailout, but to revive a critical national asset that your party nearly killed. Moreover, India has had the fastest rollout of 5G in the world, where we have connected 99 per cent districts and 82% of our population in 22 months! So, if someone says it's falling behind, perhaps their math, like their memory, is flawed," Mr Scindia said.

The minister said through initiatives like Sanchar Saathi and ASTR, the Department of Telecom has taken strong action against cyber fraud - disconnecting over 3.5 crore numbers, blocking 4.22 crore fake SIMs, blocking 3.5 lakh mobile handsets and securing 34 lakh lost devices.

Congress President alleged that as of June 26 2025, under the BharatNet project, a total of 6.55 lakh villages were supposed to be targeted for broadband connectivity but 4.53 lakh villages, about 65 per cent, are yet to be covered.

"The project's deadline has been revised at least 8 times in 11 years," Mr Kharge said.

He said that when the private players are opting for 5G, BSNL has not yet completed its target of deploying 1 lakh 4G towers.

"Even after receiving three revival packages worth over Rs 3 lakh crore - Rs 69,000 crore in 2019, Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2022, and Rs 89,047 crore in 2023, it still lags behind private players," Mr Kharge said.

He said that BSNL's debt rose by 291.7 per cent from Rs 5,948 crore in March 2014 to Rs 23,297 crore in March 2024 and MTNL's debt increased by 136.2 per cent, from Rs 14,210 crore to Rs 33,568 crore over the same period.

Congress President had alleged that "RTI Act brought by the Congress party is being weakened by bringing a flawed Data Protection Law".

