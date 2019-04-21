Pragya Thakur Does Not Believe In Constitution, Law: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said she does not have the right to get support from the people.

Malegaon blast accused and BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur does not believe in the Constitution and law, said SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday.

"Sadhvi Pragya and people like her do not believe in the Constitution and law. Those who do not believe in the Constitution and law, they do not have the right to get support from the people," said Mr Yadav.

Pragya Thakur had said on April 18 that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.

"I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," Pragya Thakur had said. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Pragya Thakur has also said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.

On being asked about her involvement in the demolition of Babri Masjid and if she would play a major role in building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Pragya Thakur said: "I will go to make the Ram temple. I have said it and I am not denying it that I had gone there."

"I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation. We all will soon prepare a vision for it," she said.

Pragya Thakur is pitted against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, whom the Congress has fielded from Bhopal.

Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake, will go to polls during all seven phases of parliamentary polls, ending on May 19. Sixteen seats have already gone to polls during first two phases on April 11 and 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

