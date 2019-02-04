Surgical Strike Shows We Will Give Every Terrorist 'Muh-tod Jawab': PM

Election 2019: PM Modi said the BJP government would break the backbone of terror in Jammu and Kashmir

With surgical strike across the Line of Control, India has shown the world its neeti (new policy) and reeti (tradition) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.

Addressing a function in Srinagar, PM Modi said every terrorist will be dealt in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley.

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give 'muh-tod jawab' (befitting response) to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.